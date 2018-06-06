posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 6th, 2018 at 5:31 pm

Ishq Mein Marjawan this week takes an unusual turn with Tara attacking Roma in the Dharajgir mansion. Aarohi misplaces the evidence due to which Deep is angry with her. When she goes to look for the evidence, she is arrested by the cops, however, she receives help from an unlikely source. Who could this be?

Danny ends up mistaking Tara who was about to be arrested by the police. He brings her home to Deep and now threat looms over him. Meanwhile, Virat puts Aarohi pretending to be Tara to test. Soon, Deep and Aarohi realize Tara was in the house when Danny is attacked. Tara sends them a grave warning for 11th June, on the eve of her birthday.

