Day 1: Luggage ko bye bye?

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 12th, 2015 at 11:28 am

Hola folks! This is Khabri reporting from the Bigg Boss house. After the great premiere last night, I didnt know that I will be serving you a hot gossip with your hot morning cuppa.

Be it friends or lovers, moving in is a risky business specially when the welcome note is so nasty! Bigg Boss 9 opened with quite a bang but all the love birds and forced jodidaars will be faced with quite a dilemma in this opening episode of Bigg Boss. Out of all the couples, one of the contestants will have to part ways with his/her belongings. Whoa! Now that's a hard one. The question is, who will finally do so? Will it be the boys or the girls? Because honestly, dressing up is no easy task when it comes to being a girl. Looking drop dead gorgeous comes with price, doesn't it?!! So who will crave? I guess only time will tell!! Well one thing's certain Bigg Boss sure knows how to welcome people on board, aye?!!

Will be back with some more gossip,

Khabri! 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with