posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 12th, 2015 at 11:28 am

Hola folks! This is Khabri reporting from the Bigg Boss house. After the great premiere last night, I didnt know that I will be serving you a hot gossip with your hot morning cuppa.

Be it friends or lovers, moving in is a risky business specially when the welcome note is so nasty! Bigg Boss 9 opened with quite a bang but all the love birds and forced jodidaars will be faced with quite a dilemma in this opening episode of Bigg Boss. Out of all the couples, one of the contestants will have to part ways with his/her belongings. Whoa! Now that's a hard one. The question is, who will finally do so? Will it be the boys or the girls? Because honestly, dressing up is no easy task when it comes to being a girl. Looking drop dead gorgeous comes with price, doesn't it?!! So who will crave? I guess only time will tell!! Well one thing's certain Bigg Boss sure knows how to welcome people on board, aye?!!

Will be back with some more gossip,

Khabri!