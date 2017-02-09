posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 9th, 2017 at 12:32 pm

Diljit Dosanjh is not just an amazing actor and singer, but the Punjabi Munda has also been a trend setter when it comes to style and sense of dressing. Diljit effortlessly carries off any look and anything that he wears. His humble nature yet a colorful personality blend amazingly with whatever he wears.

Here are some of his looks from the last weekend’s episodes of ‘Rising Star’ –

Last Saturday, he wore military printed shirt and a pant, teamed with red jacket giving a casual yet stylish look. His pride, the turban was colored off white that went as a contrast to what he wore and looked great!

Diljit pulls off the look so well, isn’t it?

The Sunday episode we saw him wearing a blue and white printed shirt, with a pair of light shaded jeans.

He looks so handsome with that light saffron colored turban.

No wonder he is a multi-faceted performer and a style icon!