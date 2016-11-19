posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 19th, 2016 at 2:47 pm

This weekend, on Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, witness the dancing queens from the golden years of Bollywood, dance their way to laughter. Get ready to greet the super graceful Helen ji and Bindu ji on Sunday.

Here's more about them...



HELEN

Helen ji is a Burma born Indian actress, who has appeared in over 700 films and is often referred to as the most popular dancer of her time. Her unforgettable performances on Piya tu abh toh aaja and Mehbooba can still ignite a dancing sprak. Helen got her break in 1958, at the age of 19 when she performed the song, Mera naam chin chin chu from Howrah Bridge. Helen has also played several dramatic roles and has been nominated for several Filmfare awards. She has appeared in some of the most iconic movies of the Indian cinema like Don, Dostana, Sholay and many more.



In 1999, Helen was bestowed with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Helen was also given the Padma Shri by the Indian government in the year 2009, honouring her as a civilian.

BINDU



With a career span of four decades and acting work panning more than 160 films, Bindu is one of the most memorable actresses from the 1970's. She is most remembered for her role of Shabnam in Kati Patang. Bindu's success story started from Ittefaq and Do Raaste in 1969. Her cabaret dance on the song, 'Mera naam Shabnam' won her much fame. Bindu's performance as a seductress in several films fetched her a string of hits. But this didn't stop her from experimenting other roles and proving her mettle there too. And who can ever forget her role as the Villains moll in Zanjeer as Mona Darling? Bindu has also done several comic roles and has been nominated for quite a few Filmfare awards.

