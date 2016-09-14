posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 14th, 2016 at 2:38 pm

It's the fire to seek that makes one a great learner and it's the passion that teaches one to give 200 percent to the performance.

Salman Yusuff Khan, who is a brilliant dancer in his own capacity, attempted a dance style which he hadn't before.

Ace performers Papai and Antra from season 7 IGT, found intial hiccups in preparing for the choreography too.

But it is the sheer devotion to dance and faith in the work that brought their extremely tough act in total sync. Wow- worthy stunts and much deserved standing ovation.

A deadly combo of Papai- Antra and Salman -Aishwarya will make you want to watch their act without batting an eyelid!

JDJ9, this Saturday at 10PM, tapping into dreams with a dance!