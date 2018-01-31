Dadaji and Suzi get arrested on 'Belan Wali Bahu'.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 31st, 2018 at 3:00 pm

This week once again Roopa gets into a big trouble after the family’s plan to surprise Dadaji by putting their family picture in Rajnath Agarbatti packet fails. Dadaji comes to know about the same and puts blame on Roopa for it. Dadaji and Suzi then leave the house after this. Everyone gets shocked and they all blame Roopa once again.

 

IMG_4541

 

 

Later Dadaji is left with no money and is then forced to sell Agarbattis on streets. Laddoo feels really bad seeing the condition of Dadaji. Everyone at home feels tensed about Dadaji not being home.

 

IMG_4463

 

 

In further episodes we will witness how Dadaji and Suzi get arrested by the police. Laddoo convinces Roopa to release Dadaji from the jail, Roopa further convinces the family for the same and they all reach the police station.

 

 

You need to watch the episodes to know if Dadaji gets the bail or no. Do you think Dadaji will forgive Roopa after this?

IMG_4708

 

 

Watch Belan Wali Bahu Mon-Fri 10:30 PM!


﻿

