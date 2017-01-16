Countdown Begins: Superstar Hrithik Roshan Will Be The Special Guest On JDJ9 Grand Finale

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2017 at 4:57 pm

JDJ9 has come really a long way. We saw end number of moments, praises, feedback and hard work on the show. The season has truly been eventful. After crossing through numerous challenges and difficult situations, the top three contestants of the season declared are – Shantanu Maheshwari, Teriya Magar and Salman Yusuff Khan.

 

IMG_5525

 

 

The time has come when one will raise the winner’s trophy. The grand finale of JDJ9 happens on 21st of January which would be another most awaited event of all! The episode will come as a complete package to entertain the audience.

 

IMG_5543

 

 

And the most special guest would be the man with the greek god looks, Hrithik Roshan who would be warmly welcomed for judging the final round of Jhalak Dikhhla 9! Isn’t it really exciting? The superstar is well known to be a fantastic dancer himself! We have to now wait and watch what’s his take on the contestants’ dancing skills.

 

IMG_5496

 

You definitely can’t miss watching the super awesome episode of JDJ9 Grand finale!


