Cool Bani VS Hot Nitibha- BB10 gets interesting!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 18th, 2016 at 8:36 pm

The current season of Bigg Boss has not only taken its standard of game to another level, but it also got the two parties within this house playing eye to eye in the most amazing way. The see-saw of crazy talks has hit its active mode. 

 

This season will see the super cool VJ Bani and uber talented Nitibha compete on the same platform. 

Let's have a glimpse of their outside life.

 

COOL BANI - THE FITNESS FREAK- LIFTS AND SQUATS FOR LIFE 

 

 

 

Life is beautiful. Life is hard. Life is wonderful. Life is a bitch. Life is great. Life fucking sucks. ___________________ Life is a lot of things, but mainly, at the end of the day, it's what you make of it. Of yourself, of those around you. ___________________ It's so easy to give up on people, to give up on love, on situations, and go straight to fuck em' who needs this shit. And there is a fine fine line between settling and understanding and accepting a situation. It's tricky, but you gotta really LOOK at what's inside you first. Be true to who you are. Stand for love, stand for truth, because really at the end of the day, we're all sitting down with our demons. Recognise them, talk to them.. what's the point Bani J? Where are we going with this? Just want to tell you all there's so much more to everything. Try doing it unconditionally. For yourself. This is major sleep dep and well my jet don't lag but if it did this would be it just talking. ______________ #baniJneedsherCarbs #andsleep #allthesleep #lookbeyond #whatevertheQuestion #liftingistheanswer #yingandyang #buildyouup #tearyoudown #liftlife #recognize #breathe #peaceout

A photo posted by ⚡Lady RocknRolla ⚡ (@banij) on

 

 

The only thing I've been able to find that really silences all the noise, all the static, all the inconsequential shit - is lifting. Lifting hard and heavy and dirty till you're awash in sweat that really becomes a literal cleansing .. not just outwardly, but inwardly. So deep. If you allow yourself to go there. There are no thoughts, only the feel of that sharp deep inhale, the slow hard exhale. Focus razor sharp. The mind isn't allowed to deviate because the physical load is so overwhelming. It's such a beautiful feeling. It's funny because a thing like love makes you feel so light, and then you need something heavy to ground you back again haha. Amazing. Life, is so amazing. That's all I got for y'all. Go lift heavy shit, reach within yourselves. And love from there. But start with yourself first. Always. #alltheworkBeginswithYou #allinwards #thenoutwards #liftheavyshit #shutsthebrainrightup #liftforLove #deepinthepaincave #cantfeelnothingrn #sobaditsgood

A video posted by ⚡Lady RocknRolla ⚡ (@banij) on

 

 

 

 

TALENTED NITIBHA - HOTNESS IS A GREAT FASHION TREND

 

 

 

Indi Pindi happy shappy #independenceday #15august #brunching

A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on

 

 

That kind of luxe just ain't for us, we crave a different kind of buzz. Macau '16 👸🏻

A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on

 

 

Another one #selfietime #friday #instadaily

A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on

 

 

23 👑

A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on

 

Let's see how well they get along in the Bigg Boss House! Tune in tonight at 10.30PM!


