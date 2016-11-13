Contestants pitted against each other for Kushti Task on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 13th, 2016 at 11:13 am

Weekend ka Vaar is always spiced up with extra excitement as entertainment reaches a new level with unique tasks and a special ‘tadka’ by none other than, Salman Khan. So why should this weekend be any different?

 

PIC 16

 

PIC 17

 

PIC 25

 

Tonight the thrill rockets to a new height as Bani and Lopamudra among women and Manveer and Gaurav among men are seen wrestling with each other. And this is just the beginning to a drama that would continue to unfold through the week! Whoever loses the task becomes the ‘Sevak’ of the winner for 24 hours! Watch video here!

 

PIC 18


Tune in tonight to Bigg Boss 10 at 9PM to catch all the action!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with