Weekend ka Vaar is always spiced up with extra excitement as entertainment reaches a new level with unique tasks and a special ‘tadka’ by none other than, Salman Khan. So why should this weekend be any different?

Tonight the thrill rockets to a new height as Bani and Lopamudra among women and Manveer and Gaurav among men are seen wrestling with each other. And this is just the beginning to a drama that would continue to unfold through the week! Whoever loses the task becomes the ‘Sevak’ of the winner for 24 hours! Watch video here!



Tune in tonight to Bigg Boss 10 at 9PM to catch all the action!