posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 28th, 2016 at 12:57 pm

While Diwali festivities have rolled in with total zeal and fervor, Bigg Boss 10 contestants are cut off from the outside world, especially their families. They are performing tasks with complete dedication and for many this may be the first time they are totally out of touch with their loved ones.

On Diwali, Bigg Boss brings for them a sweet surprise. Family members and loved ones send special gifts and messages for the contestants for Diwali. Contestants get emotional and teary eyed, forgetting the competition and game for a while. Have a look at this video…

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight for all this and more, only at 10.30PM!