Contestants get emotional on receiving Diwali gifts on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 28th, 2016 at 12:57 pm

PIC 20

 

While Diwali festivities have rolled in with total zeal and fervor, Bigg Boss 10 contestants are cut off from the outside world, especially their families. They are performing tasks with complete dedication and for many this may be the first time they are totally out of touch with their loved ones.

 

IMG_0020

 

IMG_0022

 

 

On Diwali, Bigg Boss brings for them a sweet surprise. Family members and loved ones send special gifts and messages for the contestants for Diwali. Contestants get emotional and teary eyed, forgetting the competition and game for a while. Have a look at this video…

 

IMG_0075

 

IMG_0078

 

IMG_0082

 

IMG_0086

 

IMG_0103

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight for all this and more, only at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with