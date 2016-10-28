posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 28th, 2016 at 12:19 pm

Bigg Boss informs the contestants about the new task on BB10, Oppo F1S Selfie Expert Task. The contestants have to click their best ‘Selfies’ using the Oppo F1S phones. They have been paired up and the task has to be done with their partner against the walls specially created for the purpose. Every ‘Jodi’ has been assigned with one wall.

Check out how the contestants have a blast during the task…

Lopamudra and Lokesh... Acting all scared!

Karan and Rohan... Happy Smiles!

Manu and Monalisa... Posing and all!

Akanksha and Gaurav... Isn't she a gorgeous ghost?

Bani and Manveer... Madness unlimited!

Nitibha and Navin... Role reversal!

Bigg Boss 10 is definitely not to be missed tonight! So tune in at 10.30PM and catch this fun filled task called Oppo F1S Selfie Expert!