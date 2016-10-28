Contestants enjoy the Oppo F1s Selfie Expert Task on Bigg Boss 10!

PIC 56

 

Bigg Boss informs the contestants about the new task on BB10, Oppo F1S Selfie Expert Task. The contestants have to click their best ‘Selfies’ using the Oppo F1S phones. They have been paired up and the task has to be done with their partner against the walls specially created for the purpose. Every ‘Jodi’ has been assigned with one wall.

 

PIC 52

 

PIC 53

 

PIC 54

 

PIC 55

 

Check out how the contestants have a blast during the task…

 

Lopamudra and Lokesh... Acting all scared!

 

PIC 57

 

 

Karan and Rohan... Happy Smiles!

 

PIC 58

 

 

Manu and Monalisa... Posing and all!

 

PIC 59

 

 

Akanksha and Gaurav... Isn't she a gorgeous ghost?

 

PIC 60

 

 

Bani and Manveer... Madness unlimited!

 

PIC 61

 

 

Nitibha and Navin... Role reversal!

 

PIC 62

 

Bigg Boss 10 is definitely not to be missed tonight! So tune in at 10.30PM and catch this fun filled task called Oppo F1S Selfie Expert!


