posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 23rd, 2015 at 8:23 pm

They say 'twos’ company, ‘threes’ a crowd', but that's not the case in the upcoming episode of Jhalak. With the competition heating up and getting intense with each episode, this week we will see another twist on Jhalak Reloaded. Each week there is a new theme but this time round there are going to be two-90s Bollywood tadka and Teen ka tehelka. While we already revealed what the 90s theme will be all about, the ‘teen ka tehelka’ will have contestants performing with other celebrity guests. That’s right! It’s certainly going to be a double dhamaka!

In the last episode of Jhalak, Manish revealed names of some of the celebrities who were kidnapped and this week they were found on the Jhalak stage dressed in their performance attire. Any guesses who had kidnapped them? Well! Our very own Jhalak contestants had kidnapped their partners so that they could perform with them on this week of Jhalak.

It was a fun-filled episode which saw Sanaya and her bestie Drashti Dhami shaking their leg to the song 'Do You Want Me' and 'I hate you like I love you' and Shamita perform with Sanjeeda Shaikh to the song ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ bringing out their sexy Latin-American andaaz!

Faisal who was at his creative best as usual performed with the adorable Akshat Singh and floored everyone with their feet- thumping performance. The two became the Karan-Arjun of Jhalak and performed to the song ‘Happy Birthday to you’.

Mohit who was paired with the Bigg Boss 9 winner, Gauatm Gulati gave a power-packed performance to the song ‘'Jashn-e-Ishqa'. The two brought to the stage an array of mind-blowing acrobatics, revealing outfits and aggression, all the while indicating to the other contestants their intention of winning the competition. The other contestant who was seen doing acrobats was Anita who performed with Jigar to the rendition of ‘vande mataram’

The acts were simply outstanding and had all the judges go ga-ga over it!

We bet your curiosity level has risen too! To find out what the judges had to say and see for yourself how amazing your favorite stars were, don’t forget to catch Jhalak Reloaded, Sat & Sun, 9PM.