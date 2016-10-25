Competition reaches a new height during luxury budget task on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 25th, 2016 at 11:45 am

IMG_9248

 

Bigg Boss announces that laundry is an important chore in the house and it is also the Luxury Budget Task for the week, called ‘BB Laundry’. Clothes are sent into the house on a conveyor belt. Contestants have to pick the clothes from the belt and then wash, dry and iron them. Watch video here!

 

IMG_9263

 

IMG_9259

 

IMG_9289

 

Celebrities try to prove their mettle by putting up a good performance. Rahul tries to stop Manu from picking a shirt and both of them fall down. Unwilling to let go of the shirt, a tug of war ensues between the two and eventually Manu has to back off. Manveer and Bani get into a tussle over playing the game wrongly. Frustrated, Nitibha requests Bigg Boss to explain the rules once. Later, Rohan and Navin Prakash get into a heated debate over rejecting cleaned clothes.

 

IMG_9342

 

IMG_9320

 

IMG_9359

 

Celebrities are on an aggression mode! How will Indiawale deal with this new Avatar of the Celebs? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 for more drama and entertainment, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every weekend at 9PM!


