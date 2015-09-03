Comedy Nights Exclusive: Mika and Sohail in the house!

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 3rd, 2015 at 5:33 pm

It will be a fun-filled weekend. With Comedy Nights Bachao airing on Saturday, television will for the first time experience comedy at a brand new level.

Mika Singh and Sohail Khan will take the hot seat this week on the show. Mika known for his ‘kiss-kiss’ fiasco will surely have a lot on the line. With Mika on the hot seat, controversy is bound to happen and there is no guarantee of what all beans this ‘jatt’ boy will spill. Like his older brother Salman Khan, Sohail too likes to keep himself fit. Muscle power it is for this ‘Khan’ boy! But is it just the muscles that keep him busy or there is more? Find out all this and lot more in the nerve-wrecking grilling session which we promise will be doused with slap-stick and on your face mockery from the host of comedians on the show.

 

Don’t forget to catch Comedy Nights Bachao this Saturday, 10 PM


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with