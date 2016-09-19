posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 19th, 2016 at 5:37 pm
It’s time to get ready to laugh out loud harder. The festive season is bringing a brand new surprise gift package of giggles for you. While the crazy trio of Krushna, Bharti and Sudesh are still a part of season 2, we have all new hassi ke patakhe for you!
Meet the faces who will charm you with their comedy
Super entertaining and cheerful Mona Singh, who will be hosting Season2
The beautiful and bubbly Aditi Bhatia
Crazy internet sensation Sumeet Vyas
The Barbie doll of the silver screen Nia Sharma
Super witty, stand-up comedian Manan Desai
Comedian –Actor Balraj Syal
Dashing and romantic Ssharad Malhotra
Ace Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar
And
Our special ingredient of masti – Pammy Aunty
