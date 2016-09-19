Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza is here to get you rolling with laughter

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 19th, 2016 at 5:37 pm

It’s time to get ready to laugh out loud harder.  The festive season is bringing a brand new surprise gift package of giggles for you. While the crazy trio of Krushna, Bharti and Sudesh are still a part of season 2, we have all new hassi ke patakhe for you!

IMG_6358
IMG_6511

Meet the faces who will charm you with their comedy

Super entertaining and cheerful Mona Singh, who will be hosting Season2

IMG_6489

 

The beautiful and bubbly Aditi Bhatia

IMG_6540

Crazy internet sensation Sumeet Vyas

IMG_6376

The Barbie doll of the silver screen Nia Sharma

IMG_6709

Super witty, stand-up comedian Manan Desai

IMG_6420

Comedian –Actor Balraj Syal

IMG_6691

Dashing and romantic  Ssharad Malhotra

IMG_6699

Ace Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar

IMG_6435

And

Our special ingredient of masti – Pammy Aunty

IMG_6392
 
The wait is over, time to get tazza with the energy of laughter! Tune in on 25th September at 10PM only on Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza!

 


﻿

