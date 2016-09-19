posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 19th, 2016 at 5:37 pm

It’s time to get ready to laugh out loud harder. The festive season is bringing a brand new surprise gift package of giggles for you. While the crazy trio of Krushna, Bharti and Sudesh are still a part of season 2, we have all new hassi ke patakhe for you!

Meet the faces who will charm you with their comedy

Super entertaining and cheerful Mona Singh, who will be hosting Season2

The beautiful and bubbly Aditi Bhatia Crazy internet sensation Sumeet Vyas The Barbie doll of the silver screen Nia Sharma Super witty, stand-up comedian Manan Desai Comedian –Actor Balraj Syal Dashing and romantic Ssharad Malhotra Ace Marathi actress Amruta Khanvilkar And

Our special ingredient of masti – Pammy Aunty

The wait is over, time to get tazza with the energy of laughter! Tune in on 25th September at 10PM only on Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza!