posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 3rd, 2015 at 3:40 pm

Comedy Nights Bachao which will be premiering this Sunday will be one of its kind shows on Colors. Like the other roast shows that are doing rounds world over, the format of Comedy Nights Bachao is very much similar to it.

Each week a new celebrity guest will take the hot seat and will be grilled by the many comedians that are part of the comedy brigade. This week, its Sohail Khan and Mika Singh who are taking the centre stage on the show.

The list of hosts on Comedy Nights Bachao includee Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Sara Khan, Bharti Singh, Karan Wahi, Pritam Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Mubeen, Shruti Seth, Shakeel Siddiqui, Pooja Bose and Naseem Vicky.

Will this show be as successful as Comedy Nights with Kapil? Don’t forget to watch Comedy Nights Bachao and leave your comments regarding the show below.