Comedy Nights Bachao: Comedy ka 'maha sangam' begins!

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 3rd, 2015 at 3:40 pm

Comedy Nights Bachao which will be premiering this Sunday will be one of its kind shows on Colors. Like the other roast shows that are doing rounds world over, the format of Comedy Nights Bachao is very much similar to it. 

Each week a new celebrity guest will take the hot seat and will be grilled by the many comedians that are part of the comedy brigade. This week, its Sohail Khan and Mika Singh who are taking the centre stage on the show. 

The list of hosts on Comedy Nights Bachao includee Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Sara Khan, Bharti Singh, Karan Wahi, Pritam Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Mubeen, Shruti Seth, Shakeel Siddiqui,  Pooja Bose and Naseem Vicky. 

Will this show be as successful as Comedy Nights with Kapil? Don’t forget to watch Comedy Nights Bachao and leave your comments regarding the show below. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with