The biggest and the most credible awards function of the industry, the #SansuiColorsStardust Awards is all set to take place on 21st December in Mumbai at the Reliance Jio Gardens, BKC. The most celebrated awards ceremony of the year, the Sansui COLORS Stardust Awards 2016 is back with its 13th edition with a promise to set a new benchmark for celebration of cinematic talent. The prestigious Awards ceremony will honor the best and the exceptional performances of the Indian film industry for the year 2015, across 33 categories. The Award function will be televised on COLORS in the New Year.

With an incredible lineup of scintillating performances by top notch actors and a galaxy of stars ready to walk the Red Carpet, the Sansui COLORS Stardust Awards night will be nothing short of a blockbuster packed with mesmeric moments. Bollywood’s heartthrobs Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aalia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan, Irrfan Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sonakshi Sinha,Sonali Bendre , Nimrat Kaur, Kalki Koechlin, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Sridevi Boney Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff, Sonali Bendre along with other luminaries, veterans and talented technicians will join hands to make this event an evening to remember. Given their expertise in putting together large scale shows, Cineyug has been roped as the Events Partner for this gala affair and the sets have been designed by Omung Kumar.

Known for their outstanding humor quotient, the evening will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Ritiesh Deshmukh along with co-host Farah Khan.

Commenting on this year’s awards Raj Nayak, CEO - COLORS said, “Last year we partnered with the biggest names in the Consumer Electronics and Publishing Business i.e. Sansui and Stardust to launch The Sansui Colors Stardust Awards. This partnership of three leaders went on to make the Sansui Colors Awards the No. 1 Awards show on Indian Television. This year based on feedback from all stakeholders in the Industry we have re-looked at the categories to make it more credible and robust. Our aim is to make the event exceedingly significant, entertaining and colossal this year.”

Recognized as the year’s first viewer’s choice awards of great prestige and the most awaited acclaim amongst the industry experts, The Sansui COLORS Stardust Awards will commemorate actors, producers, musicians, technicians and the new talent within the industry for showcasing extraordinary performances and for their contribution towards making 2015 a celebrated year for Indian cinema. The categories will run across genres including action, drama, romance, comedy and above and beyond the conventional to recognize some exceptional work.

Talking about the association with Stardust, Mr. Amitabh Tiwari, COO, Sansui said, “At Sansui it is our goal to make entertainment synonymous to the brand, and through our continued association with Stardust and COLORS, we feel more connected to this vision. Last year Stardust Awards was rated as the best award show and this year we are all geared up to raise the bar of entertainment to the next level. We aim to bestow upon our audience the best of entertainment and are all set to enthrall them. We have had a wonderful kick start with Stardust and are confident that the relationship will strengthen with each passing year.”

Speaking about the awards, Nari Hira, Chairman - Magna Publishing Co. Ltd. said, “If last year’s scale and grandeur was top-notch, we are all set to surpass all benchmarks and make this new edition an even bigger entertainment extravaganza. 2015 has been an outstanding year for Indian cinema and we are looking forward to paying homage to the stalwarts whose showmanship has added to the industry’s success not only in India but also internationally.”