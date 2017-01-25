posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 25th, 2017 at 12:33 pm

~ LIVE voting via COLORSTV App to put 79% control over outcome in the viewers’ hands ~

~ Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh and Monali Thakur roped in for the expert panel ~

~ Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, Oppo Camera phones presents ‘Rising Star’ will premiere on 4th February 2017, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM on COLORS ~

Mumbai, 24th January 2017: The Indian economy is comfortably cruising towards a digitally savvy generation. There has been a visible renaissance in every industry, and it is now upon the entertainment industry with varied avenues bringing the choicest options to the audiences’ fingertips.

Driving the ongoing buoyancy, COLORS is all set to revolutionize the television viewing experience through the launch of India’s FIRST LIVE showcase of pure talent, Oppo Camera phones presents Rising Star, supported real-time by a mobile application. With LIVE viewer engagement at its core, ‘Rising Star’ will feature 130 crore judges – the Indian populace giving them 79% control over a talent’s ability to become a haatho-haath Star. Guiding the talents in their pursuit to achieve fame will be a panel of celebrity experts comprising of musical maestros Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh and Monali Thakur. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, Oppo Camera phones presents ‘Rising Star’ will alter the television viewing experience starting 4th February 2017, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM on COLORS.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Raj Nayak, CEO – Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “You see a Cricket match LIVE, now you will see a show that is absolutely LIVE with no room to create, fabricate or produce anything. It’s what you see is what you get, with the reigns of the show completely handed over to the viewers, as they decide the course of the show. This is a first its kind of an experiment on Asian television, let alone India. With more and more people getting attuned to smart phones and the country moving towards Digital India, we are proud to announce that we are future ready. COLORS has always been a pioneer in introducing cutting edge technology and heightening viewer engagement. With this show, we are taking this commitment one step further.”

He further added, “We would like to welcome Oppo Camera phones on-board as Presenting Sponsors on ‘Rising Star’. Through this partnership, we are furthering our individual brand promises to drive synergies amongst our target audiences.”

Oppo Camera phones presents Rising Star is the ultimate battleground where only purity of content will be adjudged. By downloading the COLORSTV app, the viewers will be able to vote for their favourite voices tucked behind a ‘the Rising Star ki Deewar’ in real-time. And the possibilities are limitless; the gifted talent could be as young as 6 years old or even beyond 60 years, a band or even a duet. It will be their golden voice and their ability entertain and engage audiences LIVE which will earn them national glory as every vote in their support holds the power to change their fate instantaneously. A carefully curated panel of experts, comprising of Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh and Monali Thakur, will be their guiding forces and mentors on ‘Rising Star’. Partaking in the talent’s journey on the show and nudging them forward with their playful antics will be hosts Meiyang Chang and Raghav Juyal.

Talking about the association, Mr. Will Yang, - India Brand Director OPPO MOBILES INDIA PVT.LTD said, “OPPO as a brand has always focused on providing its youthful consumers a delightful experience. COLORS as a platform caters to a wide range of audience and through our association we want to reach out to them and share our technology. With ‘Rising Star’ we will further extend association with COLORS post Series 24 - season 2, Bigg Boss 10. Rising Star has a unique format which encourages usage of innovative technology across the country which is something we believe in and thus it was an easy call for us to associate with the show. We hope that the association and the show is a huge success amongst the audience.”

Elaborating on the ground-breaking format of the show, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – COLORS, said, “’Rising Star’ is a unique interactive format that will engage the viewers exactly in a manner like a Live match. The beauty of the show lies in the wall which hides the talent, thereby putting emphasis on voice and melody. Every talent’s destiny will be dictated by their ability to draw in the viewers with their vocal intonations and emotiveness. Even as makers, there’s no scope for us to have technical glitches or do post production to make the content look better. The term reality will be redefined through this show. We have conducted auditions across more than 25 towns and cities across the country, and uncovered some hidden jewels whose unique voice quality and endearing personalities, will appeal to the viewers’ sensibilities encouraging them to vote and celebrate outstanding talent.”

While the real judges will be the 130+ crore Indians who tune-in to watch ‘Rising Star’ on television, the panel of experts, with 21% say in a talent’s singing prowess, will meticulously hone their skills as they descend into this arena. Each of the experts, through their years of experience and understanding of the technicalities of music will provide specific feedback to the talent, helping them to develop from budding singers to all-round performers.

On his decision to be a part of the show, musical guru Shankar Mahadevan said, “The format of the show is phenomenal! The contestants can only woo the viewers with their voice and not by their looks, charm or any other peripheral. It’s a true test of the talent that they have been born with. As an expert, my focus will be on nurturing the talent by guiding them to the path of pure music.”

Making his debut on Hindi television, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh said, “Through ‘Rising Star’, I am looking for talent which possesses the same zeal for music that I have. I will not hold back; the country’s ultimate singing sensation will win my heart by displaying passion and love for their art.”

A reality-show success story, melodious singer Monali Thakur said, “From starting my journey in the world of music as a contestant, to now becoming the expert panellist for ‘Rising Star’, life truly has come full circle for me. Having experienced the emotionally tumultuous journey of being a participant, I will be able to connect with the talent on a more personal level. More than a guide I aspire to be their friend, encouraging them to pour more than 100% of themselves in every performance delivered on the ‘Rising Star’ stage.”

On successful adaptation of the show in India, said Gary Pudney, Head of Asia Keshet International, “’Rising Star’ is a truly trail-blazing format which has hailed a new frontier in global entertainment. Following several successful seasons of the show around the world and we are absolutely delighted that this pioneering show will be available to Indian viewers and to be working with such a forward-thinking partner as COLORS”.

On putting together a show of such mammoth proportions together, Vipul D Shah, MD and Co-founder of Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd., said, “’Rising Star’ will change the course of Indian television altogether through its LIVE, interactive and engagement-driven format. The technological and logistical requirements ensure a larger-than-life scale which will amplify the opportunities for talent to rise and excel. The entire country has its eye on ‘Rising Star’ and we are pushing the boundaries of entertainment to bring them a show that has created waves internationally and is now set to heighten the viewing experience in India.”

On the marketing front, COLORS has devised an extensive marketing campaign designed to bring alive the ‘Rising Star’ experience for the audiences. During the launch phase, a multi-media campaign highlighting the messaging ‘Download the COLORSTV App, Be the Judge and Be Seen LIVE on TV’ will be executed across key Hindi Speaking Markets. Additionally, a special tie-up with Radio Mirchi will give listeners the unique opportunity to feature in leading news dailies and have their selected songs feature in the first episode of Rising Star. On-ground, COLORS has created special ‘Rising Star Experience Zones’ in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad to create awareness about the LIVE voting module of the show. This will be extended further through the COLORS Golden Petal Club and Lokmat Sakhi Manch associations.

On the digital front, an extensive digital campaign has been created to promote Oppo Camera phones presents Rising Star to its followers on social media. Specially curated hashtags #KuchFarakNahiPadega, #Unglikar and #UngliUthana will drive conversations amongst target audiences via quirky video and picture-led stories. And, while COLORS has roped in OPPO Camera phones as Presenting Sponsors for Rising Star, other sponsors include Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles on COLORS SD feed and Kajaria Tiles and Jaquar bathroom products on COLORS HD feed.

Vote LIVE to rewrite destinies…on Oppo Camera phones presents Rising Star

Starting 4th February 2017, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM on COLORS

To partake in the voting process, please download the COLORSTV App, available for free download on iOS and Android devices