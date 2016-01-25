posted by Admin, last updated on January 25th, 2016 at 9:37 pm

India’s Leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel, COLORS, today announced the channel’s plans to air the 67th Republic Day celebrations LIVE for its viewers in the country from 9AM onwards on 26th January. The announcement marks the second year in-a-row when COLORS will be telecasting the national proceedings along with Doordarshan.

Over the years, COLORS has been at the forefront of presenting quality entertainment avenues to its viewers. The Republic Day parade is a proposition for the entire family revelling in the country’s landmark event with much patriotic zeal and enthusiasm. With French President Francoise Hollande as the Chief Guest for the year, the Channel is enthused about bringing across the festivities to the entire country.

Commenting on the simulcast, Raj Nayak, CEO – COLORS said, “As a responsible broadcaster, we are committed to showcasing entertainment avenues that bring to light various events of national importance. Republic Day marks that time of the year when the entire family comes together in the spirit of nationalistic patriotism and pride, and we are happy to be able to showcase this monumental event to our viewers for the second year in a row. The annual parade drives cohesive viewing in families and brings them together in the comfort of their living rooms to celebrate being an Indian.”