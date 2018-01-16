posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2018 at 8:07 pm

~ Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur reprise their role as Experts on this LIVE Singing Reality show~

~ Paint the City with #UthaoSochKiDeewar and become the harbinger of Social change: imparts the Marketing Campaign~

~ Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, Rising Star 2 will premiere on 20th January 2018, every Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 PM ~

Mumbai, 16th January 2018: Dreams and aspirations know no age, they don’t recognize limitations or even one’s background – it only thrives on pure talent. Democratizing reality singing, COLORS embarks on a journey to find India’s next musical sensation whilst breaking barriers of emotions, sentiments and prejudiced thought processes. Following the stupendous success of Season 1, the channel is back with Rising Star 2 – India’s first LIVE showcase of pure talent. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, the show is all set to revolutionize audience engagement starting 20th January 2018, every Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS.

Rising Star 2 is the beginning to ascertain the fact that a housewife making food in the kitchen, a rickshaw driver ferrying people to earn bread and butter or even a small food delivery boy also has the power and the talent to woo the world. It is the stage to tell the world your fight against domestic violence, or being a single mother or how your financial background cannot stop you from becoming the next Rising Star. Join us in a cause – a cause that lets everyone lift the ‘Soch Ki Deewar’ and rise as the brightest star using the hashtags #UthaoSochKiDeewar and #RisingStar2.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Raj Nayak, COO – Viacom18 said, “Be it lifting the barrier on a common man entering the Bigg Boss house to now lifting the Rising Star Wall for pure talent to shine through, it is our constant endeavor at COLORS to shatter stereotypes and shift paradigms. The success of this season of Bigg Boss is testimony to the same and we hope to continue engaging with our loyal viewers across the length and breadth of the country with good content.”

On return of another anticipated season of Rising Star, said Manisha Sharma – Programming Head, COLORS, “We are back with the ONLY Live singing show in the entertainment business. It’s exciting to have unearthed varying profiles of talent from across India. We have a postwoman who came to deliver to us the entry forms of other contestants as a participant! It’s overwhelming to see potential talent coming from the remotest parts of the country ... all joining hands to lift the wall of prejudice, make beautiful music and make the most of the opportunity through Rising Star.”

Producer Vipul D Shah MD & Chairman of Optimystix said, "Last year we took a bold step by introducing this one of a kind format of Live Television. The success of Rising Star last year has encouraged us to further to develop Season 2 with more flair, grandeur and top-notch budding talent. I am hoping that audience appreciate our efforts and support us this season as well"

Returning on the expert panel are singing samrats Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur, while Ravi Dubey and child artiste Parth Dhamija step in as the hosts for this edition of the show.

Said Shankar Mahadevan, “I truly believe what you think, is what you become – it’s simply a matter of the thought process that is involved, coupled with a strong sense of willpower. We have seen so many touching stories on this edition of Rising Star of singers who fought all odds to be able to perform on this stage. Be it cast, be it gender, be it what your family or the neighbourhood feel – these contestants have triumphed over all such stigmas and simply won our hearts with the sound of their melodious voices.”

Returning on the expert panel, Diljeet Dosanj said, “Everyone has dreams but it is the passion, zeal and a commitment to succeed that sets real talent apart from the rest. This season is inspiring as we get to meet some stellar performers who have faced extreme difficulties but have never given up on their hope to Rise as a Star.”

Echoing similar sentiments said Monali Thakur, “Music according to me and the reason why it's a part of my life is because I believe music and good sound together can heal a person mentally. Music is a therapy and it brings me immense pleasure to pursue an art that plays such a vital role in helping people emotionally.”

Rising Star 2 is a path breaking concept where the focus lies entirely on the talent and skill of the contestant. With no barriers to age or background, the show is open for participation be it a Solo, Duet and Group/ Band performance. It is their voice and their ability to entertain and engage audiences LIVE which will earn them national glory; every vote in their support holds the power to change their fate instantaneously. Supported real-time by VOOT, Viacom18’s Video-on-demand platform for Live voting, and with viewer engagement at its peak, Rising Star 2 will rely on the Indian audience to choose their favorite aspiring singer irrespective of their background.

COLORS, with its shows and initiatives, has always stood up for Social Change and the same sentiment has been woven even in the Rising Star #UthaoSochKiDeewar Campaign which says, let us lift the walls that divide us along religion, caste, gender, social oppression, corruption, pollution and so many other discriminatory issues. Only when we remove our mental blocks will we progress as a nation. This fervent mass-engaging campaign was taken to the streets of Mumbai where citizens painted roadside walls across the city with visual depictions of a culture liberated from narrow mindedness. Each painting targeted a specific social issue with a relevant call to action. The result was a city painted with conscience - vast stretches of roadside walls resonating the message of social change - engaging every eyeball and appealing to every citizen to come together for a better tomorrow.

Likewise, the digital campaign will showcase videos portraying people shattering stereotypical images and walk on the path of liberation. For instance, one video showcases a woman dressed traditionally but playing rock music. The motive behind this initiative is to inspire everyone to think beyond the norm and lift the 'soch ki deewaar'.

Vote LIVE to break barriers on Rising Star 2, starting 20th January 2018, every Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS