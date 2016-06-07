posted by Isha Paratkar, last updated on June 7th, 2016 at 12:29 pm

When unconditional love clashes with absolute possessiveness, what you get is an unforgettable tale...

COLORS presents Kawach...Kaali Shaktiyon se

~ Evil finds a new time; the exorcism begins 11th June 2016, every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on COLORS ~





Mumbai, 6th June, 2016: Uneasy rests the soul that loves and loses. Its obsession with love challenges the realms of life and death. But, what happens when the soul turns rogue? COLORS’ upcoming drama, a finite paranormal thriller series titled Kawach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se is a story of love, passion and obsession. Drawing evil from its grave to possess a pure soul in an epic battle against good, the show delves into the lives of a loving couple – Paridhi and Rajbir, and his fanatical lover Manjulika’s unfulfilled soul. Supported by a dramatic narrative and backed by Balaji Telefilms’ prowess in celebrating Indian folklore and myths, Kawach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se will dwell deep into the elements of supernatural occurrences and exorcism. Set to take over the baton from Naagin, the show will go on-air starting 11th June 2016, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on COLORS.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Raj Nayak, CEO – COLORS said, “The numero uno show of Indian television is going to be replaced by a new entrant which has the potential to become another trendsetter in the industry. The success of Naagin has led us to believe that the Indian viewers have a huge appetite for stories which dangle on the realms of the unknown. Going by the efficacy of this research, we bring to the viewers, Kawach – a show that talks about love, demonic possession and exorcism. COLORS has set a benchmark of sorts in the finite fiction series space and we hope to continue the same trend now with Kawach. The show will definitely create ripples, is our belief.”

Adding further, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – COLORS, said, “Rooted in possession and exorcism driven by fanatical love, the show will create supernatural experiences that will engage viewers across the country. The show is essentially a love story; on one side is a devoted wife who vows to protect her husband against all evils and on the other side is an insatiated spirit whose unrequited love for the same man makes her wreak havoc in his blissfully married life. Everyone who has struggled to secure his/her love or has loved and lost will identify with the emotions displayed in this drama. As Kawach charts its own course, we are confident in its ability to grip audience attention.”

Speaking about Kawach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, the reigning Czarina of Indian television, producer Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms said, “Supernatural themes in recent times have tasted much success across the entertainment industry. Be it in films or on television, audiences enjoy watching stories based on myths and folklore. Kawach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se will witness evil energies taking center stage as the goodness of love will be tested in all its glory. The show will evoke a multitude of emotions amongst viewers - be it empathy for Rajbir, hatred for Manjulika or reverence for Paridhi. With a strong VFX team in place, Kawach will be our next visually spectacular proposition on COLORS and we look forward to strengthening our association with the channel further."

When love turns into an evil obsession, it holds the power and ability to completely take over a person’s existence. Kawach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se will see two types of love – an all-consuming obsessive love that draws Manjulika (Maheck Chahal) to Rajbir (Vivek Dahiya) even after her death, and a selfless strong-willed love that empowers Paridhi (Mona Singh) to protect Rajbir from dark elements. Paridhi’s determination and devotion, Rajbir’s conundrum and inability to ward off harm from his wife’s life, and Manjulika’s malevolence as she recuperates from having failed at being a temptress while she was still alive, will play a major role in shaping their personalities. As a fierce tussle juxtaposes good and evil, Manjulika’s soul possesses Paridhi’s body, and uses her dreams and ambitions to manipulate her presence in Rajbir’s life and future. And with Manjulika’s evil ploys and hell-fire for her fixation with Rajbir in the offing, it will be Paridhi’s efforts that will battle the realms of bone-chilling incidents.

Speaking about her character, Mona Singh, who essays the role of Paridhi said, “Paridhi is a modern women who is well educated, is an archaeologist by profession and doesn’t believe in supernatural occurrences. But, she is willing to go to any length to protect her husband from the clutches of evil. She will get possessed by Manjulika's spirit, but even this will not deter her from her goals. Paridhi considers love supreme and will chart her course to her destiny with that one goal in mind." Commenting on Rajbir's character, actor Vivek Dahiya said, “As a story of love and obsession, Kawach will take viewers on a spine-tingling ride. Rajbir doesn’t believe in supernatural powers, but is a strong believer in the power of love and uses it to fight evil spirits when his wife Paridhi is possessed by Manjulika’s soul. His misfortune and failure at protecting his wife causes him to take many decisions that shape their future and existence. But how Rajbir and Paridhi’s love fights through all odds forms the crux of this story.” Upon being casted in her first ever fiction role as Manjulika, Maheck Chahal said, “Manjulika is a dark and sexy seductress. She tries to win Rajbir's heart but fails. Her return from the dead is a mark of power and passion, and she will do all it takes – including inhabiting Paridhi’s untainted and loving soul – to own the man who she believes is rightfully hers."

Along with the above cast, the show brings together a power-packed cast comprising of Ashwini Kalsekar as Indrani, Aham Mehta as Jagat Singh, Shiva Rindani as Bharat Singh, and Ritu Vij as Janki Devi amongst others.

To engage with viewers at a grass-root level, COLORS has devised a robust marketing and digital strategy including different touch points including outdoor and radio. Further, the channel has planned a series of on-ground activations at more than 130 Hanuman temples across HSMs (Hindi Speaking Markets) wherein a Kawach kit comprising of a Hunaman Chalisa and a Hanuman Kawach will be distributed amongst devotees. On the digital front, an extensive outreach has been planned utilizing multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram amongst others.

Kawach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se will air starting June 11th, 2016, every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM only on COLORS!

