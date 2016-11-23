posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 23rd, 2016 at 3:05 pm

An initiative by the United Sisters Foundation and promoted by Maximus Mice and Media Solutions, India’s biggest women’s run to be held in the city on Sunday, December 18th, 2016 at MMRDA Ground, BKC. COLORS Pinkathon inspiring Partners Bajaj Electricals will have around 10,000 plus women participating

For the first time, leading Entertainment Channel of India, COLORS joins hands to salute the invincible spirit of the ‘care-givers’ of our Lives

~ Bajaj Electricals comes on board to promote healthy lifestyle in women ~

COLORS Pinkathon – Empowering Indian Women, Inspiring Partners Bajaj Electricals India’s biggest women’s run is coming to Mumbai for the fifth edition on Sunday, December 18th, 2016, MMRDA Ground, BKC. Online registrations are open at www.pinkathon.in for the VWash plus 3km, Mia By Tanishq 5km and Sofit 10km multi-category run and for 21km drop a mail on info@pinkathon.in.

United Sisters Foundation and Maximus Events along with super model, actor, fitness enthusiast, avid barefoot runner and Pinkathon founder Milind Soman formally announced the launch of the Fifth edition run in Mumbai at a press conference Cafe Zoe, Lower Parel. Committed to put Women forward, India’s leading entertainment channel, COLORS extends its support to this Cause by partaking in spreading the message of ‘wellbeing of women’ through this initiative.

Expressing delight on the launch of the Fifth edition of COLORS Pinkathon Inspiring Partners Bajaj Electricals in Mumbai, founder Milind Soman said, “We are very excited to bring COLORS Pinkathon to Mumbai once again. We are confident the city and its people will support us and help make this run a success. COLORS Pinkathon is more than a Marathon. It is the seed of change and the beginning of a movement that is carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India, who share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women. The first step in empowerment is taking control of your own health, respecting yourself and understanding and celebrating the value you bring to your family and society. Empowerment is not a gift of society; it is a gift you give yourself.”

Reema Sanghavi, Managing Director, Maximus Events Co-Founder Pinkathon further added “Besides Mumbai, Pinkathon has already been held in various cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad and Pune in the year 2015. The campaign will be supported with an integrated communication plan which includes several pre-event activities like training runs for baby wearing mothers, first time women runners and cancer survivors. There will also be an extensive online campaign to reach out to the masses and help the movement grow.”

Said Mr. Raj Nayak, CEO - Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, “This year, Pinkathon will be known as COLORS Pinkathon and hopefully will add more vibrant colours to all the women participating in the Marathon. Women have always been an integral part of our lives – be it at home or even at the workplace. Be it a businesswoman, sportswoman, homemaker or au naturel, it’s their values and instincts that drive the entire world. Women leaders form my backbone, here at COLORS, and play a major role in every decision which furthers our business objectives and goals. In fact, women empowerment is also a core philosophy that we maintain even in our bouquet of offerings to our viewers. We are firm believers of women empowerment and this association, with Pinkathon, is our way to say thank you to the women who strive to make our lives easier every single day.”

Beena Koshy, Vice President & Head - Advertising & Brand Development, Bajaj Electricals said, “We, at Bajaj Electricals, are proud to partner with Pinkathon in this great initiative specifically for women. The year 2016 is being celebrated at Bajaj as the year of the Girl Child. And therefore our association with Pinkathon and its cause to spread awareness of Breast cancer will be seen as a step towards this initiative. In fact, we are encouraging our male employees to get their spouses, mothers, sisters or any female relative to participate in this run and support the cause whole heartedly. We would also be rewarding special categories of runners like the senior citizens, the visually challenged or even the new MOMs who were running with babies. So we hope to see you there!”

As a precursor to the main day, the team is organising unique events such as the Cancer Shero Trek. A Shero is a cancer survivor and this event is dedicated towards felicitating these inspiring people. Starting with a trek, this event felicitates the inspiring Cancer Survivors honouring them with an “I Inspire” medal.

In COLORS Pinkathon, 100 visually impaired girls from and 50 Hearing impaired Girls would be participating in the different category run. To prepare them for the main day, unique training sessions are designed with the help and coordination of sighted runners. COLORS Pinkathon inspiring partners Bajaj Electricals is organising special training runs in various parts of Mumbai for the registered participants who have requested training for the main day.

Neha Pawaskar was announced as the mascot for the visually impaired squad who will be the running the Vwash plus 3km category. With United Sisters Foundation one of a kind initiative, every single participant of COLORS Pinkathon Mumbai 2016 inspiring partner Bajaj Electricals can choose to avail of a free medical check-up from our medical partner Apollo hospitals or a free Mammogram if the participant is above 45yrs of age. – Neelam Kumar cancer survivor was announced as the mascot for the Mia By Tanishq 5 km and RJ Malishka from Red FM was announced as a mascot for Sofit 10 km category run. They were presented with the first bib.

Milind Soman also highlighted the concept of Pinkathon Ambassadors in every city who are passionate, extraordinary, committed men and women connecting for one cause, health for every woman. Each Pinkathon Ambassador is a part of the core team and registers all the women in their circle of influence. Pinkathon inspires everyone that together, we will do more. Various initiatives are undertaken by the Pinkathon Ambassadors to connect with women across various strata of the society. COLORS Pinkathon goes to School is another interesting concept to encourage Mother-daughter teams to run together. The idea is to encourage health and fitness at every age.

COLORS Pinkathon in Mumbai has received huge response from corporate sponsors like Bajaj Electicals, VWash plus, Reebok, Mia by Tanishq, Sofit, Cafe Zoe. Bajaj Electricals will be planting 1000 trees to commemorate the COLORS Pinkathon going green in Mumbai. The focus of the India’s biggest women’s only running event, is to encourage an active lifestyle and overall fitness amongst women, while creating a much needed awareness about breast cancer and bone health and encourage thousands of new or first-timer women to take up running.

All proceeds raised from the event will be used for the expenses incurred in organizing and marketing the event, and by the Women's Cancer Initiative in its fight against breast cancer. The official website for Pinkathon is www.pinkathon.in through which participants can register online. Twitter Handle: @pinkathon10k