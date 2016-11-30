posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 30th, 2016 at 7:50 pm

This Sunday, 4th Dec, get dazzled by amazing performances and a night of winners at the ITA awards. A good dose of jokes, a slice of fashion poured with glamour.

As various celebrities grace this occasion of celebration, let's meet the leading ladies from Colors, who are also going to be present at the ITA Awards night.



The Stunning Karishma Tanna Will Bowl You Over With Her Zabardast Performance

The gorgeous Rubina Dilaik will be present at the ITA Awards night, and will take back home a trophy for her performance in the capacity of the Best Actress- Drama, for Shakti.

The magnetic Mouni Roy will steal your heart with her mashallah andaaz and performance. The talented lady will also win an award for Best Actress for her role in Naagin.





The sweet and adorable Helly Shah, will be there at this prestigious occasion too and will be performing as well.





Do not miss out on this star sttudded night on 4th Dec at 1PM and 4.30PM!





