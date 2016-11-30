Colors' Leading Ladies Glam up the ITA Awards

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 30th, 2016 at 7:50 pm

This Sunday, 4th Dec, get dazzled by amazing performances and a night of winners at the ITA awards. A good dose of jokes, a slice of fashion poured with glamour.   
As various celebrities grace this occasion of celebration, let's meet the leading ladies from Colors, who are also going to be present at the ITA Awards night.

The Stunning Karishma Tanna Will Bowl You Over With Her Zabardast Performance

_DSC2066

 

 

The gorgeous Rubina Dilaik will be present at the ITA Awards night, and will take back home a trophy for her performance in the capacity of the Best Actress- Drama, for Shakti.

DSC_9244

 

The magnetic Mouni Roy will steal your heart with her mashallah andaaz and performance. The talented lady will also win an award for Best Actress for her role in Naagin.

 

_DSC1679

 

The sweet and adorable Helly Shah, will be there at this prestigious occasion too and will be performing as well.

 

DSC_9181

 

Do not miss out on this star sttudded night on 4th Dec at 1PM and 4.30PM!

 

  

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with