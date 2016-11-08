posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 8th, 2016 at 6:16 pm

COLORS, India’s leading entertainment channel has teamed up with Laadli Foundation to raise awareness and work together on various initiatives relating to uplifting and empowerment of women. COLORS has signed a MOU with Population First, the communication and advocacy initiative working towards gender sensitivity to lend its platform to promote such causes. One amongst such is the 8th Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity (LMAAGS) 2015-16, which recognize and celebrate the efforts of the media and advertising community to promote gender sensitivity in India. The MoU signed with COLORS as the exclusive ‘Cause Partners’ is in line with the channel’s vision to highlight a woman’s strength and gumption in the society-at-large.

Speaking at the launch Mr. Raj Nayak, CEO – Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom 18 said, “Gender equality and women empowerment are tangible issues faced by our country today. We as a channel are also cognizant of this fact and it is our constant endeavour to highlight the various characteristics and traits of the strong Indian woman of today through our programming. Associating with Population First for Laadli Media Awards is a step towards this direction. As we steadily move towards increasing and improving the rights and security of women, it’s heartening to know that there is a section of the media and advertising industry that is working diligently towards rehabilitation of the affected strata of our society. More power and more resources to such foundations who are working for the betterment of women, and thereby our future.”

Talking about the power of media, Mr. S. V. Sista, Executive Trustee, Population First says, “Over the last few years LMAAGS has set a benchmark for the media in the space of gender sensitive reporting of women. We thank the media for their continuous support in this issue. The LMAAGS was instituted to salute this spirit in the space of gender sensitivity, thus celebrating the power of media. Our partnership with COLORS this year will further augment the Cause that we all stand for.”

According to Dr. A. L. Sharada, Director, Population First, “From a mere 100 entries in 2007 to more than 1500 entries in 2015, Laadli Media Awards have come a long way in acknowledging the media’s contribution in women empowerment and gender issues. The increasing volume of discussion in public domain on gender issues is an indication that we are witnessing the beginnings of change. This year, too, we hope to see a quantum leap in the number of entries of Laadli Media Awards. Also the partnership with COLORS is a refreshing start to the new edition and indeed helps us to sustain the impact and reach of the awards.”

The Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity have been instituted to acknowledge, highlight and celebrate the commendable efforts undertaken by Print and Electronic media (TV, Radio and Web) and Advertising Agencies, to promote gender sensitivity as an integral part of their work.

The last date for receiving entries is 15th December 2016, and the awards will be announced soon thereafter.

Criteria for Eligibility:

An entry to the Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity should emphasize or highlight one or more of the following:

Analyze policies, programs and laws from a gender perspective

Highlight influence of gender perceptions on the functioning of police, judiciary, administrators and other service providers in the implementation of laws and programs

Challenge gender stereo-types by focusing on men and women who are redefining their gender equations e.g. changing work participation patterns of men and women, changing work distribution at home between men and women, etc.

Analyze the social, religious and economic factors that promote gender inequality and gender violence

Report on current events from a gender perspective e.g.: disasters, communal riots, elections, sports events, etc.

Create awareness about pre-birth sex selection and other acts of gender discrimination and violence

Interpret research and other reports/documents from a gender perspective e.g. census, economic survey, budgets etc.

Voice the experiences of survivors of gender violence

Entries Are Invited from:

1) Advertising: Single Advertisements and Campaigns for Print / TV / Radio / OOH / Digital / Direct Mail under the categories of Services, Products and Public Services

Categories:

Single Advertisements and Campaigns (Though entries are invited at Regional level the Awards are given at National level)

2) Print Media: From journalists writing for Newspapers and Periodicals in the individual category and Media Houses undertaking media campaigns on gender issues in the group category

Categories:

Journalism – Print– News Reports, Features, Investigative Stories, Editorials, Op-Eds, Columns and Campaigns

Journalism - Electronic– News Reports, Features, Investigative Reporting, Documentaries, Topical or Issue Based Programs and Campaigns

3) Electronic Media:

TV and Radio: From TV Channels and Radio Stations (including Community and University Radio, Radio Plays, etc.)

Web: E-Magazines, Blogs, Features, Social Media Campaigns

Entry Requirements:

All entries should have been published / displayed / broadcast or telecast between July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016

All entries (except from freelancers and from those applying under the web category) must include a declaration from the Editor / Direct Supervisor or commissioning organization

Multiple entries in more than one category are allowed

All entries to be sent on laadlimediaawards@gmail.com

Languages and States:

Northern Region: English, Hindi, Urdu & Punjabi (Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand)

Southern Region: English, Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana)

Eastern Region: English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Assamese and Oriya (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal)

Western Region: English, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati and Marathi. (Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan)

The winners will be chosen by a jury comprising of eminent personalities both from the media and social sector. All the entries should be original and comply with copyright requirements and have been published / displayed / broadcast or telecast between July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016. The last date for receipt of entries is 15th December 2016.

The Laadli Media Awards were instituted in March 2007 as a Mumbai centric event and were subsequently taken to the National level with the support of the UNFPA.

Laadli, a term of endearment meaning ‘cherished daughter’ in Hindi, is a campaign by Population First, a Mumbai-based NGO is a communications and advocacy initiative for a balanced, planned and stable population. Laadli is a comprehensive communication campaign aiming to promote a positive image of women and girls in society by changing the stereotypical mindsets that undervalue women. Laadli Campaign works with communities, colleges and media towards breaking gender barriers and bringing about gender equality in society. Laadli media advocacy includes a number of activities viz., Media fellowships, gender sensitization workshops for working and student journalists, interactive sessions with Creative Directors of TV Channels, Ad analysis with advertising professionals.