posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 17th, 2016 at 1:45 pm

The housemates are cut off from the outer world and are playing the game for over 50 days now. Hence, to keep their spirits up celebrities keep visiting them from time to time. Amidst all the planning, plotting, these moments are to be cherished forever.

Tonight, Colors celebrities visit the Bigg Boss 10 house

Housemates get a super surprise tonight as Colors celebrities walk in to the house. Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan of Naagin 2, Meera Deosthale and Vijayendra Kumeria of Udann and Rubina Dilaik of Shakti come to spend some time with the housemates who are now part of Colors family.

An entertaining face- off between Karanvir Bohra and Swami Om

Karanvir Bohra exchanges his jacket for Swami Om’s ‘Kurta’ and both dance together amusing everyone else. Swami Om gets a ‘Jhappi’ from him saying that ‘Yo lo, yo lo aur mujhe ek jhappi do!’

Swami Om’s Naagin Dance with the pretty Naagin, Adaa Khan

Swami Om is a full on entertainer and never fails to get us rolling with laughter. After a face- off with Karanvir, Adaa Khan gets him grooving to ‘Naagin Dance’ with her. Manu, Manveer and Vijayendra Kumeria also join in and blow their imaginary ‘Beens’.

Rubina Dilaik gives a ‘Fiction ka Tadka’ task to the housemates

Rubina Dilaik aka Saumya of Shakti gives a fun task to the housemates. She says that they are all now part of Colors family so she wants them to put up an entertaining spoof. Gaurav plays the loving husband while Bani is his dutiful, devoted wife. The twist is that Lopamudra is the Naagin who is in love with Gaurav and kills him. In yet another twist, Swami Om brings him back to life.

