posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 7th, 2016 at 4:27 pm

This weekend, meet a match unlike any other on CNBTaaza. Sunday will tickle your funny bone in the presence of Bollywood’s famous goons. The bad boys of their era, who still hold lasting impression with their fantabulous acting, are going to be a part of this show. We cannot wait to see how comedy mingles with these baddies of the silver screen. And we are certain that the dose of entertainment this time will have a new wave of laughter to it.

But before we meet them on the CNBTaaza platform, let’s trace back a few lines of these evergreen villains, which are here to stay with us.

Raza Murad

Tumhare liye buri khabar yeh hai ki mein abhi tak zinda hu- Qatil

Aaj humein jahan jaana hai wahan waqt humara intezaar nahi karega- Qatil

Mein chupkar waar karne walo mein se nahi hu, agar mujhey maarna hai toh mei din daahade tumm sabko goli se udda sakta hu

Barood ke dher par beth kar aag ka khel nahi khelte- Mohra

Hamare dhande mein jazbaat aur rishtey nahi dekhe jaate- Janbaaz

Pradeep Rawat

Thaari yaadaas baadi kamzoor se – Ghajini

Apne ko koi lafda nahi chaiye abhi- Sarfarosh

Prem Chopra

Prem naam hai mera ... Prem Chopra- Bobby

Noton ka malik wahi hota hai ... joh unhe apni jeb mein rakhta hai- Sapoot

Main woh bala hoon joh sheeshe se patthar ko todhta hoon- Souten

Jinke ghar sheeshe ke hote hain ... woh batti bujhakar kapde badalte hain- Souten

Rajneeti ki bhains ke liye daulat ki lathi ki zaroorat hoti hai- Khiladi

Saanp ko fann uthane se pehle kuchalna, main achchi tarah janta hoon- Waris

