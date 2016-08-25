posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 25th, 2016 at 11:09 am

Surprise! Surprise! Our Chutki has returned to JDJ9. The stage missed her, we missed her and most of all Salman missed her. Don’t believe us, see how she is here to shower her affection on hottie Salman, as he competes in a face-off against super cool Shantanu.

Salman ho ya Shantanu, Chutki knows how to make them dance on her ishaaras.

Love comes in equal measures.

Chutki and Sonakshi on JDJ9 Stage, Khamosh kar dene wala combo.

Be ready to meet Chutki once again.

Tune into JDJ9 on Saturday at 10PM and see what fun Chutki spins on the show.