Chuno Hausle Ka Rang!

In the last 10 years, Colors has always aired shows that have the finest concepts across the board. From classic love stories to interesting suspense thrillers, from highlighting a social cause to giving you the jitters with horror shows; here’s a diverse channel that promises to keep you entertained throughout.

 

Apart from these, Colors never fails to add an element of courage and inspiration in their stories. Not only in the shows where they present their characters differently, but they also bring a bunch of talented people in the limelight with their reality shows. All of them make you laugh, cry, cringe, and give you the courage to be a go-getter!
 

Colors pe aapke kuch mann pasandi kirdaaron ne chuna hausle ka rang. Aur aapne?

 

#1 Udann
 

IMG_3575

 

 

#2 Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan
 

maxresdefault

 

 

#3 Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop
 

Untitled1

 

 

#4 Shakti

 

IMG_0099

 

 

#5 Phulwa 

 

fd

 

 

 

 

 

