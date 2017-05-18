Chunky Pandey & Sonu Sood will give us loads of entertainment on Chhote Miyan Dhaakad

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 18th, 2017 at 1:50 pm

Coming weekend ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ will bring us double dhamaal! As we are going to see Sonu Sood once again coming on the show, along with another wonderful actor and comedian, Chunky Pandey. We can’t forget the ‘Aakhri Pasta’ act of his, in one of the movies!

 

 

cm1

 

 

It’s going to be truly hilarious watching the duo coming together on stage, enacting like ladies and cracking jokes on the host, Bharti Singh. Their act will leave you in splits.

 

vlcsnap-error603

 

 

 

Talking about the acts of the dhaakad children, Divyansh Dwivedi and Keyan Gadia’s act about two females flaunting their expensive mobile phones is something you should not miss at any cost.

 

vlcsnap-error816

 

 

 

Preetjot, Manav, vedansh and other dhaakad  kids will present such acts in front of you that you will definitely forget all your worries and feel light hearted.

 

vlcsnap-error407

 

 

 

Life without children would be so black and white, isn’t it?

 

vlcsnap-error361

 

 

 

Do watch Chhote Miyan Dhaakad on Sat & Sun at 6 PM & 10 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with