posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 18th, 2017 at 1:50 pm

Coming weekend ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ will bring us double dhamaal! As we are going to see Sonu Sood once again coming on the show, along with another wonderful actor and comedian, Chunky Pandey. We can’t forget the ‘Aakhri Pasta’ act of his, in one of the movies!

It’s going to be truly hilarious watching the duo coming together on stage, enacting like ladies and cracking jokes on the host, Bharti Singh. Their act will leave you in splits.

Talking about the acts of the dhaakad children, Divyansh Dwivedi and Keyan Gadia’s act about two females flaunting their expensive mobile phones is something you should not miss at any cost.

Preetjot, Manav, vedansh and other dhaakad kids will present such acts in front of you that you will definitely forget all your worries and feel light hearted.

Life without children would be so black and white, isn’t it?

Do watch Chhote Miyan Dhaakad on Sat & Sun at 6 PM & 10 PM!