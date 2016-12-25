posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 25th, 2016 at 1:50 pm

Christmas is going to be truly special for the Housemates on Bigg Boss 10 this year as Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Paul join them for celebrations. Here’s more…

Appy Fizz Spin the Bottle Task!

Sonakshi plays the Spin the Bottle game with the housemates but in an all new ‘Andaaz’! The housemates have to listen to a ‘Pointy’ statement about themselves if the bottle points to them. The fun task becomes a bit heated as Nitibha and Monalisa are unable to believe the statements made by housemates about them. Nitibha also comments saying ‘Interesting’ when she gets to know that Manu passed a certain comment about her.

Salman’s surprise gift for the housemates!

Sonakshi Sinha informs the housemates that Salman is so happy today that he has sent a special, surprise gift for them, especially the girls. All girls run into the bedroom to find none other than, the super host, Manish Paul. He makes everyone groove and have loads of fun.

Something for the ‘Sweet Tooth’!

Sonakshi and Manish play a fun task with the housemates where they are divided in pairs and have to feed pastry to their partner while blindfolded. Swami Om and Manish are paired together and they have a gala time as Swami Om chases Manish to feed him the pastry.

Sounds fun, isn’t it? We bet it’s going to be more entertaining to watch it all happen on your TV screens! So tune in to Bigg Boss 10 with Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Paul tonight and celebrate Christmas in the most entertaining way!