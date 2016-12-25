Christmas Celebrations on Bigg Boss 10 with Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Paul!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 25th, 2016 at 1:50 pm

Christmas is going to be truly special for the Housemates on Bigg Boss 10 this year as Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Paul join them for celebrations. Here’s more…

 

PIC 30

 

Appy Fizz Spin the Bottle Task!

 

PIC 25

 

Sonakshi plays the Spin the Bottle game with the housemates but in an all new ‘Andaaz’! The housemates have to listen to a ‘Pointy’ statement about themselves if the bottle points to them. The fun task becomes a bit heated as Nitibha and Monalisa are unable to believe the statements made by housemates about them. Nitibha also comments saying ‘Interesting’ when she gets to know that Manu passed a certain comment about her.

 

PIC 24

 

PIC 26

 

Salman’s surprise gift for the housemates!

 

PIC 34

 

Sonakshi Sinha informs the housemates that Salman is so happy today that he has sent a special, surprise gift for them, especially the girls. All girls run into the bedroom to find none other than, the super host, Manish Paul. He makes everyone groove and have loads of fun.

PIC 35

 

Something for the ‘Sweet Tooth’!

 

PIC 39

 

Sonakshi and Manish play a fun task with the housemates where they are divided in pairs and have to feed pastry to their partner while blindfolded. Swami Om and Manish are paired together and they have a gala time as Swami Om chases Manish to feed him the pastry.

 

PIC 41

 

PIC 45

 

Sounds fun, isn’t it? We bet it’s going to be more entertaining to watch it all happen on your TV screens! So tune in to Bigg Boss 10 with Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Paul tonight and celebrate Christmas in the most entertaining way!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with