posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 12th, 2017 at 2:09 pm

The kids continue to impress with their adorable brand of humour as we are completely enamored week after week by their charm, expressions and pitch perfect comedic timing. They know how to keep the laughs coming and that is a sign of more good things to come! This weekend will again see them in all new avatars with more surprises in store for us. Here’s a sneak preview –

Our judges, Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan sure know how to make a grand entrance. See them in action as they share some incredibly fun moments with the kids this weekend!

Bharti seems to be in quite a predicament. What reason could our little Dhaakad possibly have to kidnap our lovely host? Tune in to find out!

Our little Ravana and Neha Dhupia seem to be engaged in an evil laughter challenge. Who does it better? Guess we’ll find out soon enough!

Seems like Neha Dhupia has a lot of boys chasing her! Little Vedansh proposes to her but what do Neha’s parents think about his bold move? Keep watching!

Another proposal for Neha? Tune in to watch this incredibly cute moment between them!

Do not miss ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ Saturday-Sunday at 6 PM & 10 PM!