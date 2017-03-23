'Chhote Miyan Dhaakad' Kids Have Already Amazed Everyone On Rising Star

Chhote Miyan Dhaakad is soon coming on the television screens on 25th March!

A bunch of children who are going to ensure that your weekend is not just perfect but filled with laughter until the stomach hurts. The show starts on 25th March, and we have already had few kids coming on the LIVE reality show ‘Rising Star.’ Although their stage presence on the show was for few minutes in different episodes, they have already given an idea what blast we as an audience will have while watching them on every weekend.

Here’s a glimpse of some exceptionally talented children who came on Rising Star and made everyone roll on the floor laughing.

 

Kavya Ramani as Shakku Baai, and you can call her ‘Shakku’

 

IMG_9932

 

 

Keyan as Chhote Shashi Kapoor – Samjhe na bhaai!

 

 

IMG_1198

 

 

Riddhima Tanjea, who wants to become an actress

 

IMG_1963

 

 

Divyash Dwivedi, who can flawlessly act as – Nana Patekar, Shatrughan Sinha, Sunny Deol and many more!

 

IMG_2304

 

 

Are you ready to have these 12 dhaakad children blow your mind?

 

Then tune into ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ every Sat-Sun at 6 PM & 10 PM!


