posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 23rd, 2017 at 5:00 pm

Chhote Miyan Dhaakad is soon coming on the television screens on 25th March!

A bunch of children who are going to ensure that your weekend is not just perfect but filled with laughter until the stomach hurts. The show starts on 25th March, and we have already had few kids coming on the LIVE reality show ‘Rising Star.’ Although their stage presence on the show was for few minutes in different episodes, they have already given an idea what blast we as an audience will have while watching them on every weekend.

Here’s a glimpse of some exceptionally talented children who came on Rising Star and made everyone roll on the floor laughing.

Kavya Ramani as Shakku Baai, and you can call her ‘Shakku’

Keyan as Chhote Shashi Kapoor – Samjhe na bhaai!

Riddhima Tanjea, who wants to become an actress

Divyash Dwivedi, who can flawlessly act as – Nana Patekar, Shatrughan Sinha, Sunny Deol and many more!

Are you ready to have these 12 dhaakad children blow your mind?

Then tune into ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ every Sat-Sun at 6 PM & 10 PM!