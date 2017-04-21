posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 21st, 2017 at 3:15 pm

Chhote Miyan Dhaakad has been bringing a heavy dose of comedy right to your television screens with the little Dhaakads presenting a range of hilarious acts with extraordinary zeal and enthusiasm. If the last few weeks have proved anything, it’s that these kids always come up with new and interesting ways to keep us entertained. Their impersonations, mannerisms and comedic timing are unlike anything you’ll see from people their age which shows a great deal of talent. This weekend will be no different as the kids dial up the fun factor even further!

Here’s a sneak preview at the coming episode this Saturday –

Sohail Khan and Bharti Singh share an adorable moment. What’s brewing between the two? We bet you cannot wait to find out!

Seems like our lovely judge, Neha Dhupia has a bone to pick with little Vedansh and it seems to upset him very much. Watch this hilarious moment unfold this Saturday!

Little Keyan confronts Neha Dhupia for accepting both, his and Vedansh’s proposal. What does Neha Dhupia have to say about it?

Sohail Khan shares an extremely sweet moment with our little dhaakad which will definitely melt your hearts!

Seems like little Kavya has been possessed by a spirit? Or is it something else? You cannot miss watching this laugh out loud moment!

Little Navjot Singh Siddhu is in the house! Catch Preetjot Singh do the most hilarious impersonation that will have you rolling on the floor laughing!

This is just a taste of what’s to come this weekend! There’s a whole lot more fun in store for you!

Do not miss ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ Saturday-Sunday at 6 PM & 10 PM!