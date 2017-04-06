posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 6th, 2017 at 6:12 pm

Chhote Miyan Dhaakad has introduced us to some of the best and brightest young comedians who have the ability to make one laugh out loud with their adorable innocence and flair for comedy! We have seen them take on a range of hilarious avatars which shows how creative they are for someone their age. This weekend, they have more fun surprises in store for you which will entertain you to the fullest!

Once again, our judges will be seen having a great time with the kids and setting the joyous mood for the night! Expect to see more such moments where our judges show off their fun side!

Little Keyan will be seen impersonating Shashi Kapoor in the most hilarious way. If this doesn’t brighten up your evening, we don’t know what will!

Neha Dhupia will be seen sharing the most adorable moment with Keyan. What are they upto? This should definitely pique your interest!

A little re-union is in store for one of our adorable kids. What could possibly make a kid happier than surprising them with a visit from their loved ones? A heart-warming moment to be certain!

The kids are packing more humour and adorableness this time around as they will present a variety of comedy gold skits that will have you rolling on the floor laughing!

This weekend is going to be another fun ride aboard the humour train!

Tune in to watch ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ Saturday-Sunday at 6 PM & 10 PM!