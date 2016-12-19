Chhote Miyan, a reality comedy show for children, coming soon on Colors TV!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 19th, 2016 at 1:46 pm

chhote_miyaan
 

'Chhote Miyan’ is a Comedy Reality Show featuring the most talented ‘Kids’ from across the country. It has been one of the most popular and successful ‘Stand-up’ comedy shows on Indian Television. After producing 3 seasons, Chhote Miyan Chapter 4 is back with fresh talent, a new format and much more laughter and entertainment.
 
Kids with a talent in performing ‘Comedy Standup’ on stage and entertaining the audience will be handpicked through the process of ‘Silent Auditions’ from different parts of India. Top 12 of these participants will showcase their talent through solo, duo and team acts and one of them will finally win the title of ‘Chhote Miyan’.

Click here for registrations or visit the following link..

http://www.colorstv.com/chhotemiyan


