posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on March 31st, 2017 at 3:17 pm

Chhote Miyan Dhaakad premiered last weekend and presented us with some of the most hilariously adorable kids who made everyone laugh their heads off, each with their own distinctive style of humour. Most of these kids have already made a strong impression and left us wanting to see more of their funny antics. They are coming back this weekend with more awesome surprises for you and a few celebrity guests will be making a special appearance to add to the excitement factor.

The kids will be seen in a wildlife themed act and a medieval themed act which will definitely make for some hilarious settings for them to present their humour.

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut will be making an appearance and she seems to be having a great time with the kids. The interaction between her and the kids will definitely leave us in splits.

The popular duo, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi are seen making a grand entry ‘Sholay’ style. Being great entertainers, they will definitely have some fun surprises in store for everyone out there.

Kids will also be seen poking some innocent fun at popular culture and making hilarious references.

Tune in this weekend for another round of non-stop laughter and fun!

Watch ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ every Sat-Sun at 6 PM & 10 PM!