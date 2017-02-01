Chhaya and Sanghya's secret on the verge of getting revealed on 'Shani'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 1st, 2017 at 4:37 pm

We saw last night how Chhaya warns Sanghya that she should never ever reveal Shani that his real mother is no more or where has she gone, she also tells her that Shani should never know that Sanghya is not her real mother. Chhaya destroys herself after this.

 

IMG_4762

 

 

Chhaya is gone by the time Shani arrives, he sees Sanghya and gets a relief that his mother is okay. During the sabha Indra asks Sanghya in front of everyone if she was kidnapped by him, Shani asks her to tell all the truth without worrying. Sanghya says the Devraj Indra didn’t kidnap her and everyone feels shocked.

Sanghya is asked to tell the truth in front of everyone by taking oath on both her sons.

What will happen after this? Will the secret be revealed about Chhaya and Sanghya?

Tune into watch ‘Shani’ Mon-Fri at 9 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with