posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 22nd, 2016 at 2:11 pm

The week has finally come to that day, when the contestants will have a face-off with none other than Salman Khan. The first 'weekend ka vaar' is upon the Bigg Boss inmates.

With such an interesting week that saw the division of the house, thanks to the task, we saw a vivid display various emotions.

Some contestants were tight lipped during arguments and some completely lost their calm. Moreover the task of Celebs as Sevaks and Commoners as Maaliks led to some really funny and some explosive moments.

But the crisp cherry icing on this cake will happen tonight, when they will be seated before Salman.

Salman will take us into the fist weekend ka vaar, but not sans his style. Aakhir, app hi ka toh ghar hai, yaar! Toh kya aap ho taiyaar?

loading... Play

Do not forget to tune in tonight at 9PM!