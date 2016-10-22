Char-Sau Chalees Volt Ka Weekend Ka Vaar

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 22nd, 2016 at 2:11 pm

The week has finally come to that day, when the contestants will have a face-off with none other than Salman Khan. The first 'weekend ka vaar' is upon the Bigg Boss inmates. 

 

IMG_8452

 

With such an interesting week that saw the division of the house, thanks to the task, we saw a vivid display various emotions.

 

IMG_8461

 

 

Some contestants were tight lipped during arguments and some completely lost their calm. Moreover the task of Celebs as Sevaks and Commoners as Maaliks led to some really funny and some explosive moments. 

 

 

IMG_8574 (2)

 

But the crisp cherry icing on this cake will happen tonight, when they will be seated before Salman. 

Salman will take us into the fist weekend ka vaar, but not sans his style. Aakhir, app hi ka toh ghar hai, yaar! Toh kya aap ho taiyaar?

 

Play

 

Do not forget to tune in tonight at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with