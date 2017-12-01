Chandrakanta to be held guilty for trying to poison Iravati!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 1st, 2017 at 4:26 pm

This weekend on Chandrakanta we will see how Chandrakanta manages to get Veer and Swayam fight in an arena. Eventually Swayam will reveal the beast to all, but just in knick of time Iravati will come and get him run away from everyone. Chandrakanta would still go ahead and attack him but Iravati will hold her captive.

 

DSC_1068

 

 

The very next moment a pig would come and save Chandrakanta and it will be revealed that it is no ordinary pig but a Prince! You need to watch the episode to know who the prince is!

 

 

DSC_0980

 

 

Nishi on the other hand has not forgotten what Chandrakanta did to Daksh and hence she will try taking revenge from Chandrakanta for his death, another trap for Chandrakanta!

 

DSC_1388

 

 

In a series of events we will also see how Chandrakanta accidently gives a poisoned prasad to Iravati and the latter is almost on the verge of dying.

 

DSC_0978

 

 

Later Chandrakanta is held guilty for trying to poison Iravati. But did she do it purposely? Is this the end of Iravati?

 

 

Watch the story unfold this weekend on ‘Chandrakanta’.

 

 

Sat-Sun at 8 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with