posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 27th, 2017 at 4:53 pm

Madhurima Tuli is playing the role of ‘Chandrakanta’ on the show. The actress has earned fame not just in the television industry, but also became quite popular after appearing in a few commercials. Madhurima has acted in several movies too. She is known for her good looks and remarkably good acting skills.

She is a successful actress today and gaining all the more recognition from her role as ‘Chandrakanta.’

Here are some facts about this actress which you may have not known before –

1.Madhurima has taken lessons in acting from Kishore Namit Kapoor’s acting school.

2.She has won the title of ‘Miss Uttaranchal’ in the past.

3.Madhurima aspired to join India’s women cricket team in past.

4.Extremely good in sports she has won medals for state level sprint and hurdle events.

5.Her appearance in a cellular network ad few years back brought her a lot of fame.

6.Madurima loves chocolates!

7.She has a lot of recognition down in south as well.

8.She has worked for the shows – Parichay and 24 (TV series) on Colors channel previously.

9.She made a debut in Bollywood with romance film Kya Karein Kya Na Karein