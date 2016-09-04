posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 26th, 2016 at 3:35 pm
With great hard-work and sincere practice, winners are born. Siddharth Nigam, who entered the show as one of Farah's five challengers is giving a good run with his performances.
The lad who has a clear edge with his gymnastic skills isn't backing down when it comes to attempting dance forms that don't fall into his comfort zone.
Siddharth not only looks promising but is a team player as well. Super fab choreographer Vivek and outstanding dance partner Vaishnavi and Siddharth make a really strong team.
Inspite of having the best by his side, Siddharth's struggles aren't any easy.
Let's have a look at what goes into making the JDJ9 acts so seamless and enjoying the process at the same time as well...
Good wishes
Selfie fun
Giving your body the lessons it needs
Prepare like you are going to win
The right attitude will take you ahead
Catch a break! Rest it off!
Don't forget to balance
Kick-start with hard work
Practice is the key
Parent's are your biggest support- love them!
Focus on the end goal
Use the remarks from the judges to better yourself
Always keep the team spirit alive
Make use of every opportunity to the fullest
Smile, that is the first step to victory
Tune into JDJ9, this Saturday at 10PM to see his wonderful performance yet again!
Recommended
Post Your Comments