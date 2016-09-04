posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 26th, 2016 at 3:35 pm

With great hard-work and sincere practice, winners are born. Siddharth Nigam, who entered the show as one of Farah's five challengers is giving a good run with his performances.

The lad who has a clear edge with his gymnastic skills isn't backing down when it comes to attempting dance forms that don't fall into his comfort zone.

Siddharth not only looks promising but is a team player as well. Super fab choreographer Vivek and outstanding dance partner Vaishnavi and Siddharth make a really strong team.

Inspite of having the best by his side, Siddharth's struggles aren't any easy.

Let's have a look at what goes into making the JDJ9 acts so seamless and enjoying the process at the same time as well...

Good wishes

Jhalak dikhalaja hot hai😎👈 Dhamaka is coming🤗🙄 Love me❤ Bless me🙏 A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 4, 2016 at 1:30am PDT

Selfie fun

#kind #humble #jhalakdikhhlajaaseason9 #energetic #performance #dil #siddharthnigam Best wishes for the film ranbir sir #aedilhaimushkil #ranbirkapoor A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 8, 2016 at 6:29am PDT

Giving your body the lessons it needs

✌#jdj9 #shootday #dance Heart❤❤☝ #Imheart #challenger A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 6, 2016 at 10:05pm PDT

Prepare like you are going to win

Rehearsals in progress And keep loving me because tomorrow is my birthday...#jhalakdikhhlajaaseason9 A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 11, 2016 at 7:58pm PDT

The right attitude will take you ahead

Time is free but its priceless You cant own it but you can use it You cant keep it but you can spend it Once you have lost it you can never get it....in this act i m time #jdj9hothai A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 14, 2016 at 7:58am PDT

Catch a break! Rest it off!

Gooodnight evryone.... #afterdancepractice #meditation🙏...my new facebook id is...http://www.facebook.com/IamSiddharthNigam A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 15, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

Don't forget to balance

Courage, above all things, is the first quality of a warrior. #warrior #dance💃 #jdj9hothai #Upcomingepisodes bless me 👈💃💃 A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 22, 2016 at 7:57am PDT

Kick-start with hard work

#reharshalinprogress.. #dance💃 A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 23, 2016 at 1:45am PDT

Practice is the key

☞side salto ☚💃💃💃 A video posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 23, 2016 at 1:46am PDT

Parent's are your biggest support- love them!

My world.. I love u mummy so much #mothersonloveforever #jdj9hothai #Shootingtime A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 28, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

Focus on the end goal

Hy! Guys I am changing my user name from @siddnigam_off to @lamsiddharthnigam😊😊 A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Sep 30, 2016 at 1:17am PDT

Use the remarks from the judges to better yourself

Had an awesome day with farah khan ma'am.. thanks jhalak dikhalaja 9... Do watch jhalak on colors 8 october to catch my performance A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Oct 6, 2016 at 6:34am PDT

Always keep the team spirit alive

#Teamspirit #jhalakdikhhlajaaseason9 #reaharshal #stuntking..😊 A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Oct 16, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

Make use of every opportunity to the fullest

#jhalakdikhhlajaaseason9 Be not Afraid of anything. You will do Marvelous work. it is Fearlessness that brings Heaven even in a moment. A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Oct 25, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

Smile, that is the first step to victory

Superb person fair hearted and an amazing beauty thanks it was my pleasure to share the show with you :) A photo posted by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam) on Oct 23, 2016 at 8:25am PDT

Tune into JDJ9, this Saturday at 10PM to see his wonderful performance yet again!