Challenger Siddharth Nigam is preparing to win in full swing

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 26th, 2016 at 3:35 pm

With great hard-work and sincere practice, winners are born. Siddharth Nigam, who entered the show as one of Farah's  five challengers is giving a good run with his performances. 

The lad who has a clear edge with his gymnastic skills isn't backing down when it comes to attempting dance forms that don't fall into his comfort zone. 

Siddharth not only looks promising but is a team player as well. Super fab choreographer Vivek and outstanding dance partner Vaishnavi and Siddharth make a really strong team. 

Inspite of having the best by his side, Siddharth's struggles aren't any easy. 

Let's have a look at what goes into making the JDJ9 acts so seamless and enjoying the process at the same time as well...

 

Good wishes

 

Jhalak dikhalaja hot hai😎👈 Dhamaka is coming🤗🙄 Love me❤ Bless me🙏

Selfie fun

 

Giving your body the lessons it needs

 

✌#jdj9 #shootday #dance Heart❤❤☝ #Imheart #challenger

Prepare like you are going to win

 

Rehearsals in progress And keep loving me because tomorrow is my birthday...#jhalakdikhhlajaaseason9

The right attitude will take you ahead

 

Catch a break! Rest it off!

 

Gooodnight evryone.... #afterdancepractice #meditation🙏...my new facebook id is...http://www.facebook.com/IamSiddharthNigam

Don't forget to balance

 

Courage, above all things, is the first quality of a warrior. #warrior #dance💃 #jdj9hothai #Upcomingepisodes bless me 👈💃💃

Kick-start with hard work

 

#reharshalinprogress.. #dance💃

Practice is the key

 

☞side salto ☚💃💃💃

Parent's are your biggest support- love them!

 

My world.. I love u mummy so much #mothersonloveforever #jdj9hothai #Shootingtime

Focus on the end goal

 

Hy! Guys I am changing my user name from @siddnigam_off to @lamsiddharthnigam😊😊

Use the remarks from the judges to better yourself

 

Had an awesome day with farah khan ma'am.. thanks jhalak dikhalaja 9... Do watch jhalak on colors 8 october to catch my performance

Always keep the team spirit alive

 

#Teamspirit #jhalakdikhhlajaaseason9 #reaharshal #stuntking..😊

Make use of every opportunity to the fullest

 

#jhalakdikhhlajaaseason9 Be not Afraid of anything. You will do Marvelous work. it is Fearlessness that brings Heaven even in a moment.

Smile, that is the first step to victory

 

Superb person fair hearted and an amazing beauty thanks it was my pleasure to share the show with you :)

Tune into JDJ9, this Saturday at 10PM to see his wonderful performance yet again!


