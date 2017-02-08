Chakor jumps into a well on 'Udaan'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 8th, 2017 at 6:15 pm

Previously, we saw Chakor trying to desperately make the villagers see reason so they don’t do something drastic with Sooraj. Bhaiya Ji gave the villagers a choice between giving Sooraj something to eat or letting him die of hunger. The villagers chose not to help Sooraj and threw him into a well.

Screenshot (15)

The villagers reminded Chakor of all the atrocities Sooraj had committed against them and decided that it was time for him to pay for all his misdeeds and they felt justified in doing so. Chakor told them that Sooraj does not deserve this, that he is a different person now.

Kasturi stepped in and told Chakor to let it go and leave Sooraj to his fate since going against the villagers would be a bad idea as they are not thinking straight. Kasturi assured her that Sooraj will be forgiven once he realises his wrongdoings. Despite her insistence, Chakor jumped into the well.

Screenshot (12)

 

Are Chakor and Sooraj going to come out of this predicament safely? Will Chakor be able to make the villagers understand reason?

Tune in to Colors tonight at 8:30 PM to find out what happens next.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with