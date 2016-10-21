Celebs get another chance to become Maaliks as Indiawale break rules on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 21st, 2016 at 11:44 am

Breaking rules is taken quite seriously on Bigg Boss and even on Bigg Boss 10, it will not be spared! On Day 5, Bigg Boss pulls up the Maaliks for this. Indiawale had cooked food on Day 4, going against the rules. Now, Bigg Boss gives the Sevaks another opportunity to turn tables on Indiawale. Yes! It will be another task where Celebs and Indiawale will be pitted against each other!

 

PIC 05

 

PIC 06

 

PIC 08

 

Will Celebrities be able to throw over the rule of Indiawale in the Bigg Boss house by winning this task? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 for all this and more, every Mon- Fri, at 10.30PM and every Sat- Sun, at 9PM!


﻿

