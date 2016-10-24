posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 24th, 2016 at 12:04 pm

Now that the Celebrities become Maaliks in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10, there will be a lot to look forward to. Everyone pointed out on Weekend ka Vaar that the Celebrities were not playing well and they faced lot of criticism for it. Celebrities seem to have taken this seriously and they will now give it back.

Although other Indiawale may be trying to adjust with the changed situation, Om Swami finds it almost impossible to be a ‘Sevak’ and take orders. At the dining table, Karan will ask him to stay quiet and allow them to eat in peace. Later, Rahul will order him to leave the table and sit separately. Om Swami feels insulted and reacts to this by saying that he doesn’t want to be in the house. When Rohan tries to punish him for his behavior, he refuses to accept it.

Later on he speaks to the camera and says that, ‘Is anyay ke khilaf, aapko inko saja deni chahiye!’

