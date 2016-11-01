Celebrities are given a 'Gupt Karya' on Bigg Boss 10!

Tonight a new task called ‘Raja aur Rank’ is given to the contestants. While everyone is busy in the task, Bigg Boss calls Gaurav in the confession room. The new twist in the tale is that the Celebrities are given a ‘Gupt Karya’ or a secret task by Bigg Boss. Not just that, winning this task will lead to a change in ‘Satta’ and Celebrities can become the ‘Maaliks’ of the house.

 

IMG_1501

 

﻿

