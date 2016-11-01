posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 1st, 2016 at 11:23 am

Tonight a new task called ‘Raja aur Rank’ is given to the contestants. While everyone is busy in the task, Bigg Boss calls Gaurav in the confession room. The new twist in the tale is that the Celebrities are given a ‘Gupt Karya’ or a secret task by Bigg Boss. Not just that, winning this task will lead to a change in ‘Satta’ and Celebrities can become the ‘Maaliks’ of the house.

To know more about the task, tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!