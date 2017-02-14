Celebration of 'Love' by COLORS artistes

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 15th, 2017 at 6:58 pm

 

The language of love ❤️ #shivangi #shesha #naagin2 #love #valentinemonth #spreadlove❤

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on

Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan from Naagin 2 pose for this Valentine's special picture. They both look as lovely as ever!

 

 

Happy Valentine's day people❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on

Jasmin Bhasin leaves a sweet message for her fans.

 

16464221_1658079247819838_6656853233220190208_n

 

Sharad Malhotra posted a very cute picture with his bae, Pooja Bisht thanking her for all the beautiful things she has brought in his life.

 

 

Waking up to this is PURE❤️.... thank you for the unexpected 💋 @ashukla09

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

Rubina Dilaik expressed her delight on receiving this surprise early morning, thanking Abhinav Shukla for the same.

You won't stop smiling after looking at this unique Valentine celebration of Samridh Bawa, from 'Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan'.

 

 

Happy Valentine's Day...Cute cake fight coming your way #swabhimaan #meghnal #colors #kunalchauhaan ❤️❤️

A post shared by Saahil uppal (@saahiluppal0808) on

Look at this cute video of Saahil Uppal celebrating Love.

 

 

Dipika posted this beautiful picture with Shoaib Ibrahim, expressing her love for him.

 

 

Happy Valentines day beloved ones 😘😘

A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) on

 

Vaishali Takkar from 'Sasuraal Simar Ka' posted this cute picture on Instagram!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with