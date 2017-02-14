posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 15th, 2017 at 6:58 pm
Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan from Naagin 2 pose for this Valentine's special picture. They both look as lovely as ever!
Jasmin Bhasin leaves a sweet message for her fans.
Sharad Malhotra posted a very cute picture with his bae, Pooja Bisht thanking her for all the beautiful things she has brought in his life.
Rubina Dilaik expressed her delight on receiving this surprise early morning, thanking Abhinav Shukla for the same.
You won't stop smiling after looking at this unique Valentine celebration of Samridh Bawa, from 'Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan'.
Look at this cute video of Saahil Uppal celebrating Love.
Dipika posted this beautiful picture with Shoaib Ibrahim, expressing her love for him.
Vaishali Takkar from 'Sasuraal Simar Ka' posted this cute picture on Instagram!
