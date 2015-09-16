Celebrating 2000 Episodes of Balika Vadhu!

Every time we speak the word ‘mother’, our heart fills with the warmth that is inexpressible. She is the one person in the world that truly understands our aspirations, needs and strengths. She keeps us above her needs and without her, our world would seem incomplete. Celebrating this very spirit and marking the completion of 2000 episodes of Balika Vadhu, Colors brings to you an opportunity to express this very special bond that we women across the world share with our mothers. Send in your pictures that depict your favorite mother-daughter moment and get an opportunity to be featured in a photo-exhibition that will be showcased in three cities across India-Jaipur, Mumbai and Indore. The details for the photo-entries are given below. 

Size:  720X1024 pixels (HD) and 512X 512 pixels 

Deadline: 23rd September 2015 

Send your pictures to balikavadhuviacom18@gmail.com or tweet it to us by tagging @ColorsTV with #BalikaVadhu #OurMoment on Twitter. You can also share your pictures on Facebook's Balika Vadhu page and can even tag @ColorsTV on your Instagram Instagram post with #BalikaVadhu #OurMoment.


