posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 20th, 2016 at 3:09 pm

Pull up those dancing boots as the night will roll in with fun-freaking-tastic performances of JDJ9 contestants.

Tonight being the Non-Stop special, stay assured that it will be one of kind dance extravaganza. 11 performances at 10 pm. Yes, we always go a mile extra.



Helly gets creative with her act

Shantanu’s mind blowing performance

Salman trying his hand at something new

Poonam and Priyanka doing a Madhuri number with a fantastic twist in the choreography

We'll stop right here, keep guessing what else is in store!

Get rocking with the JDJ9 contestants on the dance floor at 10pm!