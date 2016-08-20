posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 20th, 2016 at 3:09 pm
Pull up those dancing boots as the night will roll in with fun-freaking-tastic performances of JDJ9 contestants.
Tonight being the Non-Stop special, stay assured that it will be one of kind dance extravaganza. 11 performances at 10 pm. Yes, we always go a mile extra.
Helly gets creative with her act
Shantanu’s mind blowing performance
Salman trying his hand at something new
Poonam and Priyanka doing a Madhuri number with a fantastic twist in the choreography
We'll stop right here, keep guessing what else is in store!
Get rocking with the JDJ9 contestants on the dance floor at 10pm!
