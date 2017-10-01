posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 1st, 2017 at 3:44 pm

You will be totally awestruck to watch them dance together! During the performance the stars will take you through the Bigg Boss house this season which has a lavish décor!

1997 blockbuster hit ‘Judwaa’ had Salman Khan in double roles, tonight Salman will once again put on his dance shoes and spill his magic by dancing on ‘Chalti hai kya 9 se 12’ following him the leading ladies of Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez will join the dashing star. Varun Dhwan will then join the trio and shake a leg on the peppy number! Must say a real entertainment coming your way.

Tonight’s launch episode has just everything you could ask for! And that’s the reason the makers are ensuring you have a ball of time tonight!