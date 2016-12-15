Captaincy task brings out the aggression in the housemates on Bigg Boss 10!

Tonight, captaincy task on Bigg Boss 10 reaches a new height of drama altogether. The contenders Bani, Loapmudra and Manveer have to hold on to the captaincy ring and the one who holds on till the end becomes the next captain.

 

PIC 53

 

Priyanka targets Lopamudra

 

 

PIC 61

 

PIC 62

 

Lopamudra is distracted by Priyanka during the captaincy task. The contenders get into the swimming pool and Priyanka follows them. She starts splashing water and that irks Lopamudra. Despite repeated warnings from Lopamudra, Priyanka continues to splash water on her. Later on, in the Jacuzzi also Priyanka goes on splashing the water. Lopamudra tells Priyanka that she will deal with Priyanka once the task gets over.

 

PIC 71

 

Lopamudra gets aggressive

 

PIC 57

 

PIC 82

 

PIC 81

 

Later on, the contenders start using physical force to hang on to the ring and Manveer and Bani are rapidly taking circles with the ring. In the heat of the moment, Lopamudra gets a bit too aggressive and Bani has to warn her that she might hurt herself. Manveer also gets worried and points out. In turn, Lopamudra asks them to stop circling around as she’s not able to match the pace.

PIC 80

 

Who do you think will win the captaincy task? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30PM for full scoop!


